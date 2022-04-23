The torchlight procession to Tsitsernakaberd kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The traditional torchlight procession started from the Republic Square and ended at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, ARMENPRESS reports, this year the torchlight procession is entitled "Wake up Lao".

The march dedicated to the commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and aimed at making the voice of the Armenian people heard will end, as every year, with flowers being laid in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The torchlight procession is an annual event symbolizing the demands of the Armenian people.