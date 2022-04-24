President of Maat Foundation calls on international community to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Maat Foundation Ayman Okeil calls on the international community to form a fact-finding group and recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“107 years after the Armenian Genocide, there is still no international consensus on the recognition of this crime, the perpetrators of which have not yet been punished, although according to paragraphs III of articles (B) and (c) of the Genocide Convention the genocide of the Armenian people took place, and what is happening in Karabakh now can also be qualified as a crime of genocide since starting from September 27, 2020 (09/27/2020) until now, violating international humanitarian law and violating the ceasefire agreements, despite international pressure to cease hostilities, Azerbaijani forces have been carrying out direct attacks on the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Armenia, firing at infrastructure and civilians with heavy-caliber weapons, ruthlessly murdering women and children. Azerbaijan has violated all international norms recognizing the protection of civilians and their right to live, therefore, in memory of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the systematic and targeted killings of Armenians, we call for respect for international humanitarian law and remaining faithful to international treaties, and we call on the international community to form a fact-finding group and recognize the Genocide,” Okeil said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.