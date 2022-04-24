Armenian Genocide is not deniable and shouldn’t be deniable for the sake of humanity – Professor Ayman Salama

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Professor of International Law and Genocide Expert Ayman Salama considers the Armenian Genocide to be an undeniable fact.

“The Armenian Genocide of 1915 by the Ottoman Empire included all the five patterns and modalities of genocide that was provided and enshrined in the Second Article of the United Nations Convention on Prevention and Punishment of Genocide of 1948,” Salama said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenian Genocide is not deniable, and shouldn’t be deniable for the sake of humanity. Because if we deny such atrocities that occurred by the Ottoman Empire, we actually would support the policy of impunity and such perpetrators to repeat it again in the very near future. The allies of the Ottoman Empire, Austria and Germany, who were allies of the Turkish government at that time, they both recently acknowledged that what was going on in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire was real genocide. The Turkish government nowadays cannot evade, escape even the Istanbul trials that was established to prosecute and punish the Pashas who perpetrated and incited the genocide in 1915.”