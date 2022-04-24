“Time shouldn’t dissolve historical memory” – Argentinian Deputy Minister on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Argentina’s Deputy Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Pablo Tettamanti released a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today in Argentina we mark the “Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect among Peoples”, in accordance to the 2008 number 26199 Law, in commemoration of the genocide of the hundreds of thousands of Armenians that began on April 24th in 1915.

Time should not dissolve historical memory. This memory is a testament to the firm decision to live in a better world, where disputes are resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, by listening to one another and respecting life. This memory is the respect and honor the victims deserve.

The relations between Argentina and Armenia are relations of sincere friendship. Since 1915, many survivors of the Armenian Genocide came to Argentina, seeking peace and a prosperous future. Those men and women are representatives of the brilliant Armenian community which is an integral part of the Argentinian society. These pioneers sincerely served their work, honesty and talent to the country which hosted them. Their descendants were brought up here, they cultivated land here, built factories, were distinguished in arts, sciences and sports, contributing to the growth of their new country, by not forgetting about the homeland of their ancestors. Today, like on any April 24th, the Government of Argentina pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the genocide, with a gesture that is reaffirming our true commitment for human rights and warm attitude for Armenia. Peace and prosperity to Armenians,” Tettamanti said in a message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.