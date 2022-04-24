Turkey will always be tainted in int’l community as long as it ignores its culpability in Armenian Genocide - MEP Berg

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. It is apparent that most of the world recognises the fact that the Armenian Genocide took place, and from that recognition condemnation naturally follows, Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview with ARMENPRESS when asked on advancing the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“I think the wider international community is only too well aware of the Genocide – there is no danger this will be forgotten,” he added.

According to the Member of European Parliament there are obviously one or two exceptions who haven’t yet acknowledged the fact of the Armenian Genocide, with Turkey being the “most obvious exception.”

For as long as Turkey ignores its culpability it will always be tainted in the international community, the German lawmaker from the European Conservatives and Reformists group said.

According to Berg, the international community should continue to respect the victims of the Armenian Genocide, but you cannot force a nation to accept a historical fact, and there is “little advantage in forcing Turkey to acknowledge what the rest of the world accepts as proven.”

“I honestly don’t believe anymore can be done. The current Turkish government survives by invoking Turkish nationalism, so it is highly unlikely that the Erdogan government is going to recognise the Genocide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Berg considers the dialogue process between Armenia and Turkey to be positive, noting however that not all issues – including the recognition of the Armenian Genocide will be resolved immediately, but discussion can hopefully lead to understanding.

Regarding the question that while speaking about the Armenian Genocide many famous figures often say “Never Again”, but nevertheless history shows that the world has not learnt enough lessons, as unpunished crimes tend to be repeated, Lars Patrick Berg said: “With regard to “Never Again”, respect for the Rule of Law and adherence to the Charter of the United Nations would go a long way to ensuring no future genocidal massacres.”