Turkey must recognize the responsibility of the Ottoman Empire in Armenian Genocide - US Congressman

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkey must recognize the responsibility of the Ottoman Empire in the genocide that was perpetrated upon the Armenian people, United States Congressman Jim Costa said in a video message for ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today in Fresno we raise the Armenian flag, remembering those lives that were lost, the martyrs and their families, as we do every April 24th, recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the first genocide of the 20th century. And the fact is that we should never ever forget,” Costa said.

He emphasized that April 24th is a very important day for Armenians throughout the world.

“We must hold those accountable, Turkey must at some point recognize the responsibility of the Ottoman Empire and the genocide that was perpetrated upon the Armenian people,” he added.

“As Representative in the United States House of Representatives, a Member of Congress, every year we recognize this genocide, and finally we have the Congress officially on record pass the resolution recognizing the genocide. I took great pride in being part of the Armenian Caucus, and last year at this time, President Biden, for the first time, put the United States officially as recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” Costa said.

However, the US lawmaker noted that there is still much work to be done.

“We’ve provided financial support and aid for Armenia, funding for the de-mining of Artsakh. But much more needs to be done, and I will continue to do whatever I can to support the Armenian people, to hold Azerbaijan accountable and to remind the world that whether it was the Ottoman Empire over a hundred years ago, whether it is Azerbaijan in the last recent years, man’s inhumanity to mankind must not be accepted and we must hold those accountable. And that’s why we remember today and this weekend the Armenian Genocide, and that we shall never ever forget.”