WATCH: Turkish FM taunts Armenian Genocide demonstration in Uruguay with ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves gesture

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Uruguay, mocked demonstrators outside the Turkish diplomatic representation who gathered to demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide on the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

A video posted on Twitter shows how demonstrators were shouting “asesino” – meaning murderer in Spanish, when Cavusoglu exited the building and was about to be driven away.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu salutes the protestors marching for the Armenian genocide anniversary in Uruguay with the grey wolf sign.



Then, Cavusoglu is seen smiling and making the gesture of the ultranationalist Turkish Grey Wolves organization, taunting the demonstrators.

The gesture used by the Turkish ultra-nationalists was banned in Austria in 2019. In Germany, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Left party also proposed to ban the use of the symbol, describing it as fascist.