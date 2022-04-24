‘We deeply feel the grief of Armenian people’ – Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The humanity must always remember the tragic events perpetrated against Armenians, Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara told Armenpress during the visit in Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

“This is a very emotional day for us and all Argentine-Armenians who came to Argentina more than one hundred years ago. We deeply feel the grief of the Armenian people”, the Ambassador said.

He said that Argentina highly appreciates the Armenian people, and the Argentine-Armenian community has become an inseparable part of their society.

According to the Ambassador, the impunity of the Armenian Genocide become a reason for new crimes in future years, which is one more reason to always remember what had happened.

“The humanity must always remember the tragic events implemented against Armenians, and time will come when the memory of these tragic events will be paramount for all mankind. I think this is a matter of time”, Mariano Vergara said.