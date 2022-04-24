President, PM Pashinyan visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. After paying tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and viewed the “Tracing the Armenian Schools in the Ottoman Empire: An Enlighted Nation’s Certificates” exhibition of materials on Armenian colleges that functioned in Armenian-populated areas in Western Armenia, Cilicia and the Ottoman Empire, but which ceased as a result of the Armenian Genocide.