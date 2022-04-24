Armenia never linked normalization of relations with Turkey with preconditions - Ambassador- at-Large

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has never linked the normalization of the relations with Turkey with preconditions, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan told reporters in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

He said he is expecting that the Turkish side will also do so.

“A process is underway by which we are trying to normalize the relations, open the borders and establish diplomatic relations. Whether it will happen or not depends on Turkey’s sincerity”, he said. “For me, this day is a day of building a strong state. The only mean of preventing genocide is to have a strong and effective state”, he said.

In the context of the normalization of the relations with Turkey, Marukyan said it’s important for the societies of the two countries to speak to each other.