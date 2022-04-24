‘The grief of Armenians deserves our respect and attention’ – Dutch politician

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands Maarten van Ooijen visited today the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

“I was in Yerevan today on behalf of the government for the annual commemoration. The horrific events of 1915 still leave their trace on Armenian individuals, families and society. Therefore, the grief of Armenians deserves our respect and attention”, Maarten van Ooijen said on Twitter.