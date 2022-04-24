German ambassador visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

“Today on April 24, we commemorate the victims of the 1915 genocide,” the German embassy said in a statement. “Within the framework of the official governmental commemoration ceremony, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Viktor Richter paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.”