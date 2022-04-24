YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of the "Aurora" humanitarian initiative, considers 2020 a very difficult year not only for Artsakh, Armenia, but also for the whole world. "After the 44-day war in Artsakh, a number of programs were implemented for Artsakh within the framework of the" Aurora" humanitarian initiative," Vardanyan said in a live broadcast from the Artsakh capital Stepanakert, adding that 65 locals and International partners supported them, more than 70 projects have been implemented, 21 of which are currently underway.

Ruben Vardanyan considered it symbolic that the laureate of "Aurora" of the last year decided to allocate 250 thousand dollars to the programs being implemented in Artsakh. "This was a very important investment. Artsakh is important not only for Armenians, but also for other nations. We are with Artsakh, we are ready to implement more programs for the sake of peace in Artsakh," he added.