Demands of the Armenian people must get a new emphasis and scale – Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I issued a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "CiliciaTv", Catholicos Aram I first expressed his concern over the recent events in Armenia and Artsakh.

"Our nation is in crisis. There are uncertainties over independent existence of Artsakh. The territorial integrity of Armenia, even its independence, is endangered. Our demands are facing serious challenges," said Catholicos Aram I.

According to Aram I, first of all, the Armenian nation must unite around the supreme and general ideas, interests and values.

"Indeed, by repeating slogans and ignoring each other, one cannot defend the right, build a homeland and strengthen a state. It is necessary for the nation to unite all its manpower and potential and mobilize and put into action it in all spheres, on the internal and external fronts, against the alarms surrounding us, around the visions of the future," Aram I emphasized.

His Holiness considers it necessary to reject any proposal or agreement that could jeopardize Armenia's independence.

"We know that the current geopolitical conditions are not in our favor. We agree with the establishment of comprehensive peace in the region, but not against Armenia's security, territorial integrity and independence, not just by making concessions and negotiating from weak positions," Aram I stressed.

According to Aram I, it is necessary to have the courage to reject any proposal, coercion or agreement that could threaten the security of the Armenians of Artsakh and question the right of the people of Artsakh to freely express their will.

"No one has the right to ignore the right of the people living on their historical lands to self-determination, which is clearly emphasized in the Declaration of Human Rights. Independence is an absolute value; it should not become subject for bargaining," said Aram I.

According to His Holiness, the demand of the Armenian people should get a new emphasis and scale, in line with the current geopolitical conditions and challenges.

"Turkey, using the vast capabilities of the state, continues its policy of denial in a more organized way, establishing chairs of Turkish studies in Western universities, establishing information centers denying the Armenian Genocide and other means. Therefore, it is necessary that the Armenian state, the church and the bodies of the Armenian Cause continue to pursue our cherished cause with more vigor through division of labor and harmonious cooperation. This is a nationwide obligation”, Aram I concluded.