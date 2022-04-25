US to allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine, 15 other countries — AP

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Kiev that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries, TASS reported citing AP.

Out of that amount, more than $322 million will go to Ukraine while the rest will be divided among the countries of eastern and central Europe, the report said.