Russia to maintain preferential price formation for Armenia in gas supply

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. During Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia and agreement was reached to preserve the preferential price formation for gas for Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Fourth Department of CIS Countries Director Denis Gonchar told RIA Novosti.

“A large package of documents was signed during the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit, including on cooperation in energy sector. Russian and Armenian relevant ministries have already launched the implementation of the agreements. We agreed to keep the preferential price formation of gas for our Armenian friends,” he said.

Gonchar said Gazprom Armenia is covering 80% of the country’s demand and that the company’s investments in the Armenian economy exceed 800,000,000 dollars.