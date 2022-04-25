Armenia’s Gyumri and Norway’s Kragero become Sister Cities

GYUMRI, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian city of Gyumri and Norway’s town of Kragerø became Sister Cities.

Kragero Mayor Grunde Knudsen was on an official visit to Gyumri on April 25 and the memorandum declaring Gyumri and Kragero Sister Cities was signed at the Gyumri City Hall by Gyumri First Vice Mayor Artur Papikyan and Knudsen.

The decision was developed earlier in 2018 by then-mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan and then-mayor of Kragero Jone Blikra.

“As Sister Cities, the first cooperation will be in the areas of culture and education, but we are planning business cooperation in the future as well. Rather good cooperation is expected,” Knudsen told ARMENPRESS.

He said that one Armenian family resides in Kragero now.

“This is my first visit to Armenia, I hope that after next year’s election I’ll have the chance to visit Armenia again, a country that surprised me with its rich historical and cultural heritage. I really received very positive energy from Armenia, I am touched by the attitude of people, you are very open and warm people. I am happy and proud that we signed the memorandum between the two cities, for the benefit of development of the two cities,” he said.

In turn, the Gyumri Vice Mayor said he is hopeful that a productive cooperation will take place.