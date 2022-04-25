Explosions rock the Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Several explosions rocked the building of the Ministry of State Security in the Transnistrian city of Tiraspol, ARMENPRESS reports RIA Novosti informs that according to eyewitnesses, loud voices were heard. The windows of the adjacent buildings were damaged.
It is noted that the traffic near the ministry building is completely suspended. Police, ambulance, rescue and fire service personnel are working on the spot.
- 04.25-21:38 Russian Special Representative, Azerbaijani FM discuss relations between Baku and Yerevan
- 04.25-20:16 Armenian Genocide Commemoration events held in London
- 04.25-20:00 Explosions rock the Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria
- 04.25-19:47 Ambassador Arsen Avagyan presents credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
- 04.25-19:00 President Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates the President of France on re-election
- 04.25-18:34 Armenian, Indian FMs discuss a wide range of economic and security issues
- 04.25-18:17 Armenian, Indian FMs discuss a wide range of economic and security issues
- 04.25-18:06 No document on Artsakh’s status being discussed at the moment – President Harutyunyan
- 04.25-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-22
- 04.25-17:21 Asian Stocks down - 25-04-22
- 04.25-16:32 Armenia’s Gyumri and Norway’s Kragero become Sister Cities
- 04.25-15:59 Turkish MP calls for “facing history” over Armenian Genocide
- 04.25-15:51 Cases of pressure, violence against media drop in Armenia - Committee for Protection of Freedom of Speech
- 04.25-15:48 Armenian Defense Minister, Kazakh ambassador discuss expansion of cooperation
- 04.25-15:20 President of Uruguay lambasts Turkish FM for ultranationalist salute at Armenians in Montevideo
- 04.25-13:39 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 9,6% in January-March 2022
- 04.25-13:33 Unfulfilled debt towards Armenians and the world-Romanian legislator calls for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 04.25-13:15 Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council to visit UK
- 04.25-12:51 Russia to maintain preferential price formation for Armenia in gas supply
- 04.25-12:47 Russia appreciates Armenia’s balanced position over Ukraine – foreign ministry
- 04.25-12:31 Russian companies to participate in modernization of Yerevan metro
- 04.25-12:22 Russia expresses support to peace treaty process between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 04.25-12:17 Second meeting of 3+3 under preparation, says Russian foreign ministry
- 04.25-11:47 Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk
- 04.25-11:28 Uruguay’s Foreign Minister condemns Turkish FM for ultranationalist salute at Armenian demonstrators
17:35, 04.24.2022
2375 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
21:43, 04.19.2022
2232 views Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement
17:25, 04.23.2022
1794 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
14:20, 04.20.2022
1733 views An agreement reached over several important issues during meeting with Putin, says Pashinyan
16:52, 04.19.2022
1651 views Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow