Armenian President receives Serbian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Tatjana Panajotovic Cvetkovic, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to the existing political dialogue between Armenia and Serbia and stated that the cooperation has a serious development potential in commercial, cultural, scientific, educational and other areas.

In this context the necessity of giving a new content and impetus to the agenda of the Armenian-Serbian bilateral and multilateral partnership was emphasized.