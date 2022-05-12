Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Suspected gunman of May 11 Yerevan shooting wanted for attempted double murder

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspected gunman who shot and wounded two people in a Yerevan highway on May 11 in what investigators say was an attempted double murder.

The shooting happened around 17:25 in the Artashat Highway in Yerevan.

The Investigative Committee did not disclose the identity of the suspect but said that the latter is a 34-year-old resident of Yerevan.

The two victims are hospitalized.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

 

 

 








