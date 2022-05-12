Suspected gunman of May 11 Yerevan shooting wanted for attempted double murder
12:33, 12 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspected gunman who shot and wounded two people in a Yerevan highway on May 11 in what investigators say was an attempted double murder.
The shooting happened around 17:25 in the Artashat Highway in Yerevan.
The Investigative Committee did not disclose the identity of the suspect but said that the latter is a 34-year-old resident of Yerevan.
The two victims are hospitalized.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version