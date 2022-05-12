Armenian PM to leave for Moscow on May 16 to participate in CSTO summit

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Moscow on May 16, which will be attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax reported.

“The summit of the member states of the CSTO will take place in Moscow on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the CSTO. Both the meeting of the leaders and their private conversation in the format of a luncheon are expected. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, the current chair in the CSTO, will brief reporters on the results of the event”, Peskov said.