Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Shell to launch network of filling stations in Armenia

Shell to launch network of filling stations in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The British-Dutch oil and gas company Shell will launch a network of filling stations in Armenia this autumn, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Shell filling station network will be launched in Armenia already in autumn,” Kerobyan said.

Kerobyan said the filling stations will be of new quality and standards. The plan to open the gas stations existed since last year.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]