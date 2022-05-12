USA rules out supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapon

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The United States bans the possibility of supplying nuclear weapons to Ukraine, that cannot be even considered, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs said.

"The United States is providing security assistance to Ukraine by supplying arms, but as for the supply of nuclear weapons, this is out of consideration," Donfried said during a Senate hearing on additional assistance to Ukraine.