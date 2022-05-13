LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-05-22

LONDON, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 May:

The price of aluminum down by 1.30% to $2742.00, copper price down by 2.68% to $9090.00, lead price down by 1.23% to $2092.00, nickel price up by 0.01% to $27810.00, tin price down by 5.63% to $33757.00, zinc price down by 3.78% to $3530.00, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42064.15, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.