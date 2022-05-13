30 years of diplomatic relations also speak of 30 years of friendship – Ambassador of Uruguay to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Uruguay to Armenia Eduardo Rosenbrock Bidart says Armenia and Uruguay are taking a number of steps to further develop and strengthen the bilateral relations.

May 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In an interview to Armenpress, the Ambassador said that Uruguay attaches great importance to the relations with Armenia. “30 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations also speak of 30 years of friendship”, he said.

Eduardo Rosenbrock Bidart said that the opening of the Embassy of Uruguay in Armenia on September 30, 2021 was a historic event as Uruguay has never had a political representation in Armenia before.

“And I am pleased to note that our friendship will further strengthen in the end of this year or in the beginning of the next year by the long awaited opening of the Embassy of Armenia in Uruguay, which will lay a foundation for firmer and longer relations”, the Ambassador said.

Uruguay was the first country to officially recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide. The Ambassador says that Uruguay, being a small country, but having a very large and active Armenian community, made that move as a humanitarian gesture.

“Acknowledging the Armenian Genocide was a very important step, and it took a lot of effort from Uruguay to do that. Uruguay was the first to take a step, let’s say, towards laying the groundwork for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and served as an example for the other countries. Our country will continue also in the future and will support by all means the recognition of the Genocide”, he said.

The events marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenia-Uruguay diplomatic relations have launched in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. During the event the Armenian community of Uruguay handed over a number of important materials about the Armenian history, the Armenian Genocide to the Museum-Institute.

Interview by Gayane Gaboyan

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan