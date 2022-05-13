Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Parliament to convene extraordinary session

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session at the initiative of the government.

5 bills will be on the session agenda, including the bills on making amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the Correctional Service, the Criminal Code, the Law on Aviation, etc.

 








