Construction of Friendship Bridge at Armenia-Georgia border enters final phase

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Friendship Bridge on the Armenian-Georgian border’s Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border crossing point is in the final phase.

The construction of the bridge is a joint Armenian-Georgian program, funded by the EBRD and the governments of Armenia and Georgia.

The bridge will ease traffic and facilitate passenger and cargo movement.

 








