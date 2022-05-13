UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73, CNN reports citing state media WAM.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourn the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world. The leader of the nation and the patron of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, passed away to the Lord's side today, Friday, May 13”, WAM said.