Armenian political forces nominate candidates for the Lebanese parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Local Armenian political parties will participate in the May 15 parliamentary elections in Lebanon with their own candidates, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese "Azdak" daily Shahan Kandaharian told ARMENPRESS.

"Armenian political parties have formed an alliance with other Lebanese political forces and participated in forming the lists. Dashnaktsutyun nominated 5 candidates, Hunchakian party - 1 candidate. Apart from Armenian political parties, there are also Armenians who individually participate in elections with lists of civil movements. I think there is a wide choice," Shahan Kandaharian said.

According to him, the current legislation has components form proportional, rank and community elections. Shahan Kandaharian noted that it is a complicated, tangled approach, which in a democratic sense does not correctly ensure the presence of the people.

"The elections are being held in a difficult financial and economic situation for the country. Initially, the expectations were that the turnout would not be high. However, as the election campaign intensifies, we see an increase in public interest. There are observations that it is possible, in any case, to have an active participation," Shahan Kandaharian said.