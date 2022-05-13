Nikol Pashinyan sends letter of condolences on the death of the UAE President

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime MInister

The letter of condolences reads as follows, “I was with deep sorrow that I learned the news of the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with his skillful and far-sighted leadership, has made a truly invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of the country.

Sharing the grief of this great loss, on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia,and on my personal behalf, I offer my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the relatives of the deceased, the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates, wishing you endurance and strength of spirit in this difficult time."