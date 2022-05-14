Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

37 foreign embassies resume work in Kiev, Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Embassies of 37 countries resumed their operation in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

“37 foreign missions have already resumed their work in Kiev. I am grateful to all of them”, the Ukrainian President said, expressing confidence that other missions will be back in the capital city soon.








