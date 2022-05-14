Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

French President to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

French President to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will depart for the United Arab Emirates to mourn the death of President, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, TASS reports citing BFM TV.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on May 13.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]