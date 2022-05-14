Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

UAE has new President

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as President of the United Arab Emirates, state media WAM reported.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on May 13.








