Russia’s Accounts Chamber Chair visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Aleksei Kudrin and his delegation visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Aleksei Kudrin arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

Chairman of the Audit Chamber of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan accompanied the Russian delegation.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan welcomed the guests and introduced them on the history of the creation of the memorial. He also introduced the guests on the history of the three cross-stones stationed in the territory of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, which are dedicated to the memory of Armenians killed during the ethnic cleansings carried out against the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the past century.

The Russian delegation members laid flowers at the eternal flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also toured the Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibits.

At the end of the visit Aleksei Kudrin planted a silver fir tree in the Memory Park.







