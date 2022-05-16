Armenia top destination for Russians this summer

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among the top destinations for Russians this summer, TASS reported citing a survey conducted by OneTwoTrip covering all foreign flights tickets for 2022 June-August.

Armenia is the top destination with 18,7% of bookings, followed by Turkey (16%), Kyrgyzstan (14,5%), Kazakhstan (3,8%) and Greece (3,4%). Israel, Italy and Georgia are also among the destinations preferred by Russian tourists.