Prosecutor General of Armenia pays working visit to Egypt

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan departed for Egypt on a four-day working visit, his office said.

Artur Davtyan is scheduled to have a number of meetings, particularly with the Prosecutor General and the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority of Egypt.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Egypt based on the results of the meeting of the Prosecutors General.

The Armenian Prosecutor General received the invitation to visit Egypt by his Egyptian counterpart back in December 2021 during the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Sharm El-Sheikh.