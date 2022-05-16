Putin proposes granting CIS observer status in CSTO

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed granting the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) an observer status in the CSTO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“It is necessary to expand cooperation with our colleagues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In our opinion it is appropriate and correct, and we will discuss this, to give the CIS a status of observer in the CSTO,” Putin said at the CSTO summit.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the summit.