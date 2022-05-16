CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to ensure the security of borders in the organization’s area of responsibility.

The statement says that the CSTO is ready to ensure the security of its borders, including on the backdrop on the concerning situation in Afghanistan and other foreign borders of the organization’s members.

“The situation in Afghanistan and on other foreign borders of CSTO member states is concerning. In this context we express readiness to ensure the security of borders in the CSTO area of responsibility,” reads the statement.

The statement also mentions that the CSTO member states are ready to establish practical cooperation with NATO.

“Realizing our responsibility in ensuring sustainable peace in the Eurasian region, we emphasize the need for de-escalation in the continent and we affirm readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also participating in the CSTO summit.