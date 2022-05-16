Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Russian MFA warns of “significant dangers” of Sweden’s accession to the NATO

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to Sweden's announcement about accession to the NATO membership, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informs.

"Sweden's accession to the NATO will significantly damage the security of Northern Europe, the continent of Europe as a whole," the Ministry said.

On May 15, Sweden's ruling Social Democrats announced their intention to apply for NATO membership. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that joining NATO will have a positive impact on the security of Sweden and the Swedish people.








