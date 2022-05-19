Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates France’s new PM on appointment

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to the new Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne, the PM’s office said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mrs. Prime Minister,

I warmly congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of France, wishing you success in your high mission.

I am confident that the rich experience gained during your long professional activity and past political path will serve as best to the welfare of friendly France and the French people.

I am convinced that our governments will continue closely cooperating in the implementation of current and new programs with the spirit of the Armenian-French unique relations, for maximally using the entire potential of the multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and France.

In this respect the further joint efforts aimed at implementing the goals of the roadmap of the 2021-2026 Armenian-French economic cooperation signed in Paris in December 2021 are highly important.

Once again wishing you a lot of energy and success, please, accept, the assurances of my highest respect”.