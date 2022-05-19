Environmental Impact Assessment works underway as part of Ayg-1 solar photovoltaic (PV) plant project

TALIN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) works are underway in the Armenian towns of Talin and Dashtadem where the UAE-based renewable energy firm Masdar will build the 200MW Ayg-1 solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

The EIA work is carried out in line with the highest international standards adopted by Masdar with the involvement of local and foreign experts.

“The construction project of Ayg-1 solar photovoltaic plant has very important strategic significance for Armenia, both in terms of investments and increasing the share of renewable energy in Armenia’s total energy balance and raising the level of energy security and independence,” Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) Business Development Director Hayk Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that with this project the government of Armenia is reaffirming its commitment to expand the renewable energy sector, in accordance to which the country plans to build up to 1000MW solar power plants, aiming to have a 15% solar power plant energy production in the entire energy production by 2030.

‘We attach great importance to cooperation with Masdar, because the company has big experience in renewable energy, as well as green technologies,” Tadevosyan added.

Ayg-1 is planned to be commissioned in 2025.

“This is just the beginning, because Masdar has already expressed interest to build a similar-capacity solar power plant in Armenia, and we already have a preliminary agreement,” Tadevosyan added.

Aside from the EIA works, archaeologists are working in the area to map and classify all archeological sites nearby in order to safeguard the historical-cultural legacy from any harm.

Boris Gasparyan, a scientist at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography working on site, said they have discovered ancient tombs, relics dating back to the 18th or 19th centuries, as well as settlements dating back to 400,000 years.

In November 2021, a Government Support Agreement was Signed between the Republic of Armenia and Masdar Company United Arab Emirates on the construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

Masdar company, which was recognized as the winner of the tender for the implementation of the program in July, introduced $ 0.0290 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) tariff. The total project investment cost will be $ 174 million, and the solar station to be built within the framework of the project will be the largest in Armenia.