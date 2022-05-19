Azerbaijan fails to back up exclave claims with legal grounds – Armenia Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has lawful substantiations on the existing Armenian exclaves in Azerbaijan, whereas Azerbaijan hasn’t yet produced any substantiations, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said at a press briefing.

A reporter asked Grigoryan to comment on the statements made from Azerbaijan claiming that Azerbaijan has exclaves in Armenia which must be returned to them during delimitation.

Grigoryan said that Azerbaijan hasn’t presented any legal grounds on any exclaves. “Whereas the Armenian side has legal grounds on existing [Armenian exclaves] in Azerbaijani territory. And in this regard Armenia’s position continues to be the following: we expect Azerbaijan to present legal grounds over the exclaves it mentions, if they are raising such issues,” Grigoryan said.