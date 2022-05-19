Armenians of Artsakh must have security, protection of rights – Secretary of Security Council on status

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The security and the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh is a priority for Armenia, and Armenia is heading for the negotiations with this agenda, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said at a press briefing when asked on Armenia’s position on the issue of the status of Artsakh.

“Security and protection of rights are priority, meaning our compatriots living in Artsakh must have security and protection of rights. And the status of Artsakh will stem from this. And we are headed to negotiations with this agenda,” Grigoryan said.