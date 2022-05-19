PM Pashinyan meets with representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today with the participants of the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces, the PM’s office said.

In addition to monthly sessions, these kind of meetings will be held regularly.

The meeting was attended by leader of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan, leader of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, Christian-Democratic party chairman Levon Shirinyan, United Motherland party chairman Mher Terteryan, Sovereign Armenia party chairman Davit Sanasaryan and Head of Armenia Office of the Social Democrat Hunchakian party Sedrak Achemian.