Delimitation and demarcation commission’s meeting hasn’t taken place yet due to technicality

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the commission on delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan isn’t taking place because a technical agreement hasn’t been reached yet, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said at a press briefing.

“Naturally, because of not having a technical agreement we haven’t been able to organize that meeting so far,” he said.

He added that Armenia hopes that the technical issues will be resolved soon and the meeting will take place.

The technical issues concern the overall agenda which was formed last year in November in Sochi and Brussels. “We expect the delimitation and demarcation process to take place within the framework of the logic of these two statements. We expect that a solution will be found within the framework of the logic of these statements,” Grigoryan said.