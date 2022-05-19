No violations registered in the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF MoD
20:41, 19 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement.
Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation and the ceasefire around the clock at 27 checkpoints.
It is noted that no violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
