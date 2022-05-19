Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

No violations registered in the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF MoD

No violations registered in the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF MoD

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement.

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation and the ceasefire around the clock at 27 checkpoints.

It is noted that no violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]