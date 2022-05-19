NATO brings 42,000 troops to a high level of combat readiness

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. NATO has brought to a high level of combat readiness 42 thousand servicemen, 120 aircrafts, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Joint Forces in Europe, US General Tod Wolters at a press conference in Brussels.

"Under my leadership, as Commander-in-Chief in Europe, we now have more than 42,000 servicemen and 120 aircraft in high combat readiness, and more than 20 ships are in combat readiness," he said.

Walters stated that NATO intends to implement a comprehensive containment concept, including in the Baltics and the Black Sea region.