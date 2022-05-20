Representatives of 15 countries to participate in Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Around 1700 people from 15 countries will participate in the first Eurasian Economic Forum in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, Vice Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzibek Kojoshev said at a press conference, reports TASS.

“We expect that a total of about 1700 people will participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum”, he said, adding that as of this moment the representatives of ten countries of Latin America and South-East Asia have confirmed their participation. He informed that all members states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, will be represented at the Forum.

The Eurasian Economic Forum will start on May 26.

The Forum program includes a plenary session involving the Heads of the EAEU States and the Chairman of the EEC Board, as well as six panel discussions: