Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church conveyed his blessings and congratulations to Fr. Mesrob Parsamyan on his election as the new Primate of the Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America at the Diocesan Assembly on May 6.

Karekin II confirmed the election of the Very Reverend Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan to the office of Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a statement.