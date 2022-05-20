Shirak Governor holds meeting with Senior Advisor for South Caucasus Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Shirak Province Nazeli Baghdasaryan held a meeting with Vladimir Shkolnikov, the Senior Advisor for the South Caucasus Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights who is on a visit to Gyumri.

During the meeting the sides addressed issues relating to human rights and democracy, the governor’s office said in a press release.

“Issues concerning human rights have been an important direction of my work. I served in the human rights protection committee back when I was in parliament and my focus was on the issues in this area, and now, as a representative of the executive government my efforts are aimed at solving the problems of the people. I am happy to meet you and discuss these issues,” the governor said.

Issues relating to the cooperation of territorial government bodies and NGOs, the needs of socially vulnerable groups, as well as the issues of the persons displaced from Artsakh and the families of the captives and the post-war humanitarian issues were discussed.

Shkolnikov was happy to note that the governor pays special attention to human rights, attaching importance to the provincial-level reforms and actions. An agreement was reached to provide comprehensive approach to solve existing issues as a result of partnership.